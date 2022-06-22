CTP conduct encroachment operation to maintain flow of traffic

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi conducted grand encroachment operation to maintain traffic flow here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi conducted grand encroachment operation to maintain traffic flow here on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad while in-charge Traffic Circle New Town Ali Rafique along with his team wiped out encroachment from Commercial Market and surrounding areas.

During the operation, all the encroachments were removed from the road and a warning was issued to the shopkeepers.

He further said that the encroachers will be held accountable and no concessions will be made to them therefore shopkeepers are also asked not to exceed their limits keeping in view the beauty of the city and for road users. In view of this, legal action should be initiated against the violators.