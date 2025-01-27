CTP conduct operations to remove encroachments from city roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima, have conducted several operations to eliminate encroachments and illegal parking under the zero tolerance policy.

According to a CTP spokesman, the anti-encroachment campaign is successfully continuing throughout the city, especially in the city and cantonment areas, with the cooperation of the departments concerned.

During anti-encroachment campaign, several operations were conducted against encroachments and illegal parking in important areas like Raja Bazaar, Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, Talwar Bazaar, Namak Mandi, Ganj Mandi, Bara Bazaar, College Road, City Saddar Road, Dhok Ratta, Chah Sultan and other areas.

A grand operation was conducted against encroachments disrupting the flow of traffic in the cantonment area of Mahar Mitho Khan, Railway Road, and in Sadiqabad area from Chungi to Khanna Pul.

During the operation, action was taken against more than 700 vehicles and motorcycles, while FIRs were also registered against over 30 shopkeepers to ensure the elimination of encroachments and illegal parking.

The CTO said that the operation would continue to clear the roads and facilitate the citizens.

She urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Wardens as the cooperation of the citizens is key to the success of this campaign and the responsibility of the public to eliminate encroachments is as important as that of the institutions concerned.

During anti-encroachment campaign, steps were also taken to educate the citizens so that they avoid establishing encroachments on the roads again. Under the motto "If traffic flows, business will also flow", it was emphasized that clean and spacious roads not only improve traffic but also promote commercial activities.

She also requested the traders and the citizens to show responsibility and refrain from re-establishing encroachments on the roads. The elimination of encroachments would not only improve traffic flow but also make the life of the public easier and the beauty of the city would be enhanced, she added.

The CTO also appreciated the hard work and services of all traffic staff and the departments concerned for taking part in the anti-encroachment campaign and clearing several city areas.

She said that this campaign is an important step towards making Rawalpindi a modern and clean city and it will be continued.

The CTP would continue its efforts to make the city free from encroachments and improve traffic flow with the cooperation of the residents. These steps would prove to be an important milestone for the convenience of the citizens and the development of the city, she added.