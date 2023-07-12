CTP conducted general hold up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi organised a general hold-up across the district regarding the violation of the helmet rule on the orders of IG Punjab.

CTP has established 45 pickets to check illegal activity.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan also conducted various surprise visits to ensure action against bikers without helmets.

Action is being taken for not wearing a helmet.

More than 2500 challan tickets have been issued to motorcyclists for not wearing helmets.

After bringing the helmet and submitting the challan ticket, the bike is being handed over to the owner, Khan said.

The bike without a number plate will be handed over to the owner after being installed proper number, he said.

Learner permits are also being issued for not having a driving license, he added.

Wearing a helmet can save commuters from fatal injuries, he maintained.