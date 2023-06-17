UrduPoint.com

CTP Conducted General Hold-up To Prevent Road Mishaps

Published June 17, 2023

CTP conducted general hold-up to prevent road mishaps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi organized a general hold-up to prevent fatal road accidents and to ensure traffic discipline here on Saturday.

The general hold-up of traffic police was conducted under the supervision of the circle and sector in charge of Rawalpindi district.

During general hold up, Traffic police at various places issued challan tickets to riders without helmets, one-way violations, no parking, underage drivers, black glasses, line and lane violation, encroachment and other traffic violations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said, "The purpose of holding general hold-ups is to protect precious lives from fatal road accidents." He said that everyone should abide by traffic rules.

"Any civilized society in the world can be judged by its traffic system," he added.

