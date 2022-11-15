UrduPoint.com

CTP Conducts Anti-encroachment Operation Across Pindi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 08:07 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has launched an indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation against illegal intrusions on various thoroughfares of Rawalpindi city

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad has said that encroachments were creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and there was serious need to wipe out encroachments from city roads.

The CTP was conducting operations against encroachments without any discrimination on regular basis.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be addressed.

On the other hand, the land intruders have set up their kiosks on footpaths which was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

The encroachers could be seen in the Chungi no. 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Nankari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city.

