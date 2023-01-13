UrduPoint.com

CTP Conducts Awareness Lecture On Road Safety Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

CTP conducts awareness lecture on road safety rules

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday conducted a session of awareness lecture for drivers at general bus stand about road safety rules.

The CTP's education Unit on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb, delivered a lecture to drivers to sensitize them about traffic rules.

The drivers were advised to keep the speed of vehicles slow in case of fog/smog and use yellow paper at head lights of the vehicles to avert any road incident.

The drivers were also briefed about the advantages of line and lane discipline and told that they should avoid changing the lane at road frequently. Pamphlets and brochure regarding road safety were distributed among the drivers by the CTP besides pasting reflectors on slow moving vehicles.

Related Topics

Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

48 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

2 hours ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

2 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 hours ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.