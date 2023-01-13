CTP conducts awareness lecture on road safety rules

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday conducted a session of awareness lecture for drivers at general bus stand about road safety rules.

The CTP's education Unit on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb, delivered a lecture to drivers to sensitize them about traffic rules.

The drivers were advised to keep the speed of vehicles slow in case of fog/smog and use yellow paper at head lights of the vehicles to avert any road incident.

The drivers were also briefed about the advantages of line and lane discipline and told that they should avoid changing the lane at road frequently. Pamphlets and brochure regarding road safety were distributed among the drivers by the CTP besides pasting reflectors on slow moving vehicles.