CTP conducts challans of Rs 6.8877m

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) conducted challans of Rs 6.8877 million on violation of traffic rules and regulations during the current month.

According to Chief Traffic Officer Asif Siddique, a vigorous campaign was also launched against smoke emitting vehicles, underage drivers and pressure horns.

During this campaign, 7,800 without helmet motorcyclists were also issued tickets of Rs 758,000.

He said traffic wardens were directed to take action against violators without any discriminationas violation of traffic rules and regulations caused accidents.