CTP Conducts Road Safety Awareness Lecture

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday conducted a road safety rules awareness lecture for the employees of international company here.

InCharge education unit CTP Inspector Muhammad Sohail briefed the employees about road safety rules and disadvantages of one wheeling and over speeding.

The CTP has launched a special campaign to stop one wheelie on the eve of August 14(independence day) and action was being taken against such motorcycle mechanics who prepared motorcycles which could use in one wheelie.

The company staffers and dealers were asked to cooperate with CTP and play their role to stop bloody game one wheelie.

