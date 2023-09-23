Open Menu

CTP Conducts Road Safety Seminar For Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has conducted road safety seminar at a private college Bosan road here on Saturday.

Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Naeem Shahid was the chief guest. Delivering lectures to the participants, CTO urged the students to follow traffic rules and to use helmet while driving motorcycle.

Telling the participants about driving license, Naeem Shahid said that license branch in the city was working round the clock where from citizen could make their driving license at any time. He advised the student to share this information to other people.

He also distributed certificates among students who participated in speech on title of road safety.

Students, college staff and incharge education unit with his team attended the seminar.

