CTP Conducts Road Safety Seminar For Students At BZU

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 05:53 PM

CTP conducts road safety seminar for students at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) City Traffic Police (CTP) conducted a road safety seminar for students at Gillani Law college Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Wednesday.

Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Naeem Shahid was the chief guest. Delivering a lecture to the participants, the CTO urged the students to follow traffic rules and to use helmets while riding motorcycles.

Telling the participants about driving licenses, Naeem Shahid said that the license branch in the city was working round the clock so citizen could get their driving licenses at any time.

He advised the student to share this information with other people. He also distributed certificates among students who participated in a speech on the title of road safety. Students, college staff and the charge education unit with his team attended the seminar.

Traffic help volunteers were selected under the Friends of Police programme to ensure the implementation of road safety rules.

APP/sak

1705 hrs

