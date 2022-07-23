UrduPoint.com

CTP Conducts Traffic Awareness Lecture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

CTP conducts traffic awareness lecture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Education unit has organized a traffic awareness lecture for the employees of the local company here on Saturday.

In line with special directions of Chief Traffic Officer Jalil Imran Ghalezai, In-charge Education Unit Inspector Muhammad Sohail has briefed the employees about the dangers of overloading and over speeding.

The participants were instructed not to take more than two rides while driving motorcycle and don't exceed from four rides in car.

Similarly, they were advised to use seat belts and helmets while driving and not to let young children drive their vehicles.

The parents were asked to get the driving license of their kids who reached the age of 18 years and then allow them for driving.

Later, pamphlets and brochures containing awareness of traffic rules were also distributed among the employees by the education unit.

More Stories From Pakistan

