CTP conducts traffic awareness seminar at Bahauddin Zakariya University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has organized a traffic awareness seminar at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Thursday to sensitize students about traffic rules.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurrum Shahzad Haider was the chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, the CPO said that students were the asset of our country as its future was linked to the students. He urged the students to cooperate with CTP for establishing a great society. He advised the students to follow traffic rules while driving so that other road users could also be saved from road accidents.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua asked the students to avoid smoke emitting vehicles and pressure horns to minimize environmental pollution.

He urged the students to plant maximum trees in the University and their residential areas.

CTO Jalil Imran, while addressing the students, said that they should not drive vehicles without getting license. He asked the students to motivate their relatives for following traffic rules as traffic volunteers.

Later, the traffic volunteers were also selected who would work to minimize traffic rules violations.

CPO also paid visit to stalls set-up by the CTP and appreciated the administration over conducting a successful seminar.