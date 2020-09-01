CTP constitute traffic squads for one district, one road project

City Traffic Police constituted traffic squads in connection with one-district one-road project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police constituted traffic squads in connection with one-district one-road project.

DSP Traffic city circle Babar Anwar will be Incharge of Jhang road, while Incharge Saddar circle Inspector Kashif Muneer will supervise Sheikhupura road.

The squads comprise team leaders, traffic wardens and traffic assistants.

SSP Investigation/ Acting CTO Muhammad Kashif Aslam said that one district one road project was very important to control road accidents on highways and getting implementation on traffic laws by the motorists.

He directed the traffic squads to play their effective role for managing traffic on highways roads by assisting the Punjab patrolling police.