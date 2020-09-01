UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Constitute Traffic Squads For One District, One Road Project

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:21 PM

CTP constitute traffic squads for one district, one road project

City Traffic Police constituted traffic squads in connection with one-district one-road project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police constituted traffic squads in connection with one-district one-road project.

DSP Traffic city circle Babar Anwar will be Incharge of Jhang road, while Incharge Saddar circle Inspector Kashif Muneer will supervise Sheikhupura road.

The squads comprise team leaders, traffic wardens and traffic assistants.

SSP Investigation/ Acting CTO Muhammad Kashif Aslam said that one district one road project was very important to control road accidents on highways and getting implementation on traffic laws by the motorists.

He directed the traffic squads to play their effective role for managing traffic on highways roads by assisting the Punjab patrolling police.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Road Traffic Jhang Circle Sheikhupura Saddar

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

23 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

28 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Suda ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan will face dire consequences if blackliste ..

1 hour ago

Unemployment rate rises to 7.2% in July: EU

2 minutes ago

Gov't hopes Senate to pass FATF: Faisal Javed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.