CTP constitutes Special Squad to maintain traffic flow ahead Eid

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Wednesday constituted special squad to maintain traffic flow in view of increasing number of shoppers in bazars ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Wednesday constituted special squad to maintain traffic flow in view of increasing number of shoppers in bazars ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A meeting held at the Traffic Headquarters, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said Circle In-Charges has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic whereas entry of heavy vehicles was also banned into the city, said a news release.

He said in addition, the special squad would also take action against wrong parking, no parking and other traffic violations.

The CTO said, "Strict orders have been passed to all circle in-charges in their respective circles who will be responsible for no parking, violation of one way, action against underage and unlicensed drivers and other traffic issues.

" "If there is a problem of traffic violations in any circle then concerned circle in-charge will be responsible", he added.

He said that all the circle in-charges would be in touch with all the stakeholders including transporters, traders and school and college administration in their respective circles and would report on daily basis.

Furthermore, the traffic wardens have been deployed at Saddar Bazaar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala Road, Chakri Road, Raja Bazaar to control traffic.