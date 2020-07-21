UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Continues Action Against Fancy, Inappropriate Number Plates

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:20 PM

CTP continues action against fancy, inappropriate number plates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Tuesday continued its action against fancy, inappropriate, and without number plates vehicles.

Chief Traffic Officer Hammad Abid said that no excuses would be accepted for fake and tampered number plates, adding that tickets were issued to 112,367 motorcycles and vehicles in the last 20 days.

For not affixing proper number plates as per the standards of Excise department, challan tickets were issued to 93,283 vehicles, while 9,692 tickets were issued for without number plates and applied for motorcycles and vehicles.

About 2,943 tickets on broken number plates, 2,839 on tampered number plates, 2,506 for displaying blurred number plates, and 1,104 tickets were issued on other number plates related violations, the CTO maintained.

He said that cases had also been registered against those who affixed fake and bogus number plates.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

8 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

23 minutes ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

37 minutes ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

38 minutes ago

IFarm, Palm Co. win &#039;The CovHack Virtual Inno ..

38 minutes ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.