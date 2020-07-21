CTP continues action against fancy, inappropriate number plates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Tuesday continued its action against fancy, inappropriate, and without number plates vehicles.

Chief Traffic Officer Hammad Abid said that no excuses would be accepted for fake and tampered number plates, adding that tickets were issued to 112,367 motorcycles and vehicles in the last 20 days.

For not affixing proper number plates as per the standards of Excise department, challan tickets were issued to 93,283 vehicles, while 9,692 tickets were issued for without number plates and applied for motorcycles and vehicles.

About 2,943 tickets on broken number plates, 2,839 on tampered number plates, 2,506 for displaying blurred number plates, and 1,104 tickets were issued on other number plates related violations, the CTO maintained.

He said that cases had also been registered against those who affixed fake and bogus number plates.