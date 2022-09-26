CTP crackdown: 29 tinted glass vehicles issued challan tickets

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday launched a special campaign against the tinted glass vehicles and issued challan tickets to 29 vehicles bearing black glasses.

According to CTP spokesman, special squads were formed to take action against the law violators. The squads had also been deployed at entry and exit points of the city.

All the wardens, beat in-charges, sector in-charges and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) were directed to take strict action against vehicles with tinted glasses without any discrimination, he added.

He stressed that no one would be allowed to violate traffic rules, saying that the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented.

Meanwhile, in-charge Traffic Adiala Sector Inspector Ibtisam Shah along with Traffic Warden Irfan Qasim issued challan tickets to 29 black tinted glasses vehicles whereas two vehicles were impounded in police stations for lack of documents.