CTP declares three model roads in city, awareness on lane, line being provided to citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Three model roads have been built in Multan under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Jalil Imran Ghalezai as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

The roads included Qaswar Gardizi road (KFC Chowk to Pul Moj Darya), Humayun road (Chungi No. 9 to Afshar Chowk) and Bosan road (Chungi No. 9 to Chungi No. 6) has been made a model roads.

Awareness of lane line discipline was being provided to the citizens on model roads with the help of traffic education unit and field staff while action is also being taken against the drivers who violate the lane line.

Road users are being told that drivers of motorcycles, rickshaws and other slow moving vehicles should walk in the left lane on the road and not change the lane unnecessarily.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, CTO Multan also issued instructions to all sector in-charges to speed up the crackdown against young and unlicensed drivers and to improve their patrolling who are on duty in the model sector.

CTO has requested the drivers to prove that they are responsible citizens by following the lane line discipline.