- Home
- Pakistan
- CTP declares three model roads in city, awareness on lane, line being provided to citizens
CTP Declares Three Model Roads In City, Awareness On Lane, Line Being Provided To Citizens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Three model roads have been built in Multan under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Jalil Imran Ghalezai as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab.
The roads included Qaswar Gardizi road (KFC Chowk to Pul Moj Darya), Humayun road (Chungi No. 9 to Afshar Chowk) and Bosan road (Chungi No. 9 to Chungi No. 6) has been made a model roads.
Awareness of lane line discipline was being provided to the citizens on model roads with the help of traffic education unit and field staff while action is also being taken against the drivers who violate the lane line.
Road users are being told that drivers of motorcycles, rickshaws and other slow moving vehicles should walk in the left lane on the road and not change the lane unnecessarily.
According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, CTO Multan also issued instructions to all sector in-charges to speed up the crackdown against young and unlicensed drivers and to improve their patrolling who are on duty in the model sector.
CTO has requested the drivers to prove that they are responsible citizens by following the lane line discipline.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC urges every person to plant a tree7 minutes ago
-
Trend of online home-cooked Sehri, iftari getting momentum during Ramazan7 minutes ago
-
Man died during robbery7 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas7 minutes ago
-
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja8 minutes ago
-
Advisor resents avalanche-caused losses in Kaghan17 minutes ago
-
Gwadar attack martyrs laid to rest with full military honours17 minutes ago
-
CTP finalize arrangements for March 23, Pakistan Day Parade27 minutes ago
-
8 power thieves arrested in Sargodha27 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day reminds of struggles of Muslims for separate homeland: VC IUB27 minutes ago
-
New Sukkur SSP takes charge27 minutes ago