Open Menu

CTP Declares Three Model Roads In City, Awareness On Lane, Line Being Provided To Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

CTP declares three model roads in city, awareness on lane, line being provided to citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Three model roads have been built in Multan under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Jalil Imran Ghalezai as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

The roads included Qaswar Gardizi road (KFC Chowk to Pul Moj Darya), Humayun road (Chungi No. 9 to Afshar Chowk) and Bosan road (Chungi No. 9 to Chungi No. 6) has been made a model roads.

Awareness of lane line discipline was being provided to the citizens on model roads with the help of traffic education unit and field staff while action is also being taken against the drivers who violate the lane line.

Road users are being told that drivers of motorcycles, rickshaws and other slow moving vehicles should walk in the left lane on the road and not change the lane unnecessarily.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, CTO Multan also issued instructions to all sector in-charges to speed up the crackdown against young and unlicensed drivers and to improve their patrolling who are on duty in the model sector.

CTO has requested the drivers to prove that they are responsible citizens by following the lane line discipline.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Education Vehicles Road Traffic Young All

Recent Stories

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

8 minutes ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

40 minutes ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

48 minutes ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

1 hour ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

2 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

4 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

16 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan