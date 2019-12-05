CTP deliveres lecture on rules, safe driving

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) education Unit of City Traffic Police (CTP) Multan Thursday delivered lecture to students of a local school on traffic laws, rules and safe driving tips during smog.

The awareness campaign was in progress on the directives of RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan and CPO Zubair Dareshak under the supervision of CTO Huma Naseeb.

Students were briefed on different traffic sign-boards and signals, and were advised to put safety mask on while driving during fog or smog.

Meanwhile, traffic officials and volunteers distributed pamphlets among the road users for awareness on traffic laws.