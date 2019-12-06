CTP delivers lectures to educate traffic rules

Education Unit of City Traffic Police (CTP) delivered awareness lecture at Jamia mosque Alllahu Akbar as part of awareness drive being continued to educate people on traffic rules over direction of RPO here on Friday

According to press release, awareness drive through conducting of lectures was continued under supervision of traffic officer Huma Nasib.

Member Education Unity and Traffic Police Officer Khalid Muneer, while giving lecture at local mosque here, said that islam educate lesson of protecting rights of others.

He said one shouldn't get rid of patience and tolerance while travelling on road or anywhere on the soil. He asked people to be careful about traffic rules to ensure preserving rights of not only their own, but also the others.