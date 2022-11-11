CTP delivers traffic safety awareness lecture for students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has delivered a lecture on traffic safety rules to students of a local school here on Friday.

The education Unit of the CTP have conducted traffic safety lecture under the directions of Chief Traffic Officer Hassan Afzal.

Incharge Education Unit, Inspector Sohail briefed the students about road crossing and suggested students to cross the road with the help of traffic staff in case of rush on roads.

The students were also briefed about child protection and asked them to travel along with their parents while coming or going from school and don't go with any strange person.

The school volunteer cards were also distributed among the students and advised them to stop their parents from over speeding.