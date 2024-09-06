CTP deploy 216 traffic wardens to regulate traffic on Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have deployed 216 traffic wardens to regulate traffic on city roads on Defence Day.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Benish Fatima, a total of 216 traffic wardens and officers including eight DSPs, 32 senior traffic wardens and traffic assistants were deployed here on Friday.

She informed that due to the Defence Day programme at the GHQ, traffic would be diverted from Mall Road and several other chowks to alternate routes.

The traffic wardens were instructed to make all-out efforts to regulate traffic on the roads of Saddar particularly Mall road to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

The citizens were urged to report any suspicious activity immediately to district and military police.

The CTO warned that strict legal action would be taken against vehicles and motorcycles without number plates.

Ambulances, fire brigades, and other official vehicles would be thoroughly checked to avoid any untoward incident and prevent any misuse of such vehicles for terrorist activity.

Through the official social media pages of traffic police and radio station 88.6, the citizens were also being provided with moment-to-moment information about the diversion points and traffic situation, she added.