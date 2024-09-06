CTP Deploy 216 Traffic Wardens To Regulate Traffic On Defence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have deployed 216 traffic wardens to regulate traffic on city roads on Defence Day.
According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Benish Fatima, a total of 216 traffic wardens and officers including eight DSPs, 32 senior traffic wardens and traffic assistants were deployed here on Friday.
She informed that due to the Defence Day programme at the GHQ, traffic would be diverted from Mall Road and several other chowks to alternate routes.
The traffic wardens were instructed to make all-out efforts to regulate traffic on the roads of Saddar particularly Mall road to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.
The citizens were urged to report any suspicious activity immediately to district and military police.
The CTO warned that strict legal action would be taken against vehicles and motorcycles without number plates.
Ambulances, fire brigades, and other official vehicles would be thoroughly checked to avoid any untoward incident and prevent any misuse of such vehicles for terrorist activity.
Through the official social media pages of traffic police and radio station 88.6, the citizens were also being provided with moment-to-moment information about the diversion points and traffic situation, she added.
Recent Stories
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister visits Martyrs' grave at Navy graveyard19 seconds ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal honors September 6 Martyrs, stresses need for political maturity10 minutes ago
-
Ahsan highlights significance of Defence day20 minutes ago
-
U.S. Embassy team visits AIOU to expand english program30 minutes ago
-
P@SHA delegation visits PTA30 minutes ago
-
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid36 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for souls of Martyrs40 minutes ago
-
Public hearing on Abbottabad city master plan held40 minutes ago
-
NADRA DG visits SRSO Complex, offers support for Rural Communities40 minutes ago
-
KP Traders pay tribute to martyrs of armed forces on defence day40 minutes ago
-
Our brave soldiers prove in 1965 war readiness to protect every inch of homeland: CEO KWSC40 minutes ago
-
We should celebrate September 6 as 'Day of Loyalty': Amir Muqam40 minutes ago