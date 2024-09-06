Open Menu

CTP Deploy 216 Traffic Wardens To Regulate Traffic On Defence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

CTP deploy 216 traffic wardens to regulate traffic on Defence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have deployed 216 traffic wardens to regulate traffic on city roads on Defence Day.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Benish Fatima, a total of 216 traffic wardens and officers including eight DSPs, 32 senior traffic wardens and traffic assistants were deployed here on Friday.

She informed that due to the Defence Day programme at the GHQ, traffic would be diverted from Mall Road and several other chowks to alternate routes.

The traffic wardens were instructed to make all-out efforts to regulate traffic on the roads of Saddar particularly Mall road to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

The citizens were urged to report any suspicious activity immediately to district and military police.

The CTO warned that strict legal action would be taken against vehicles and motorcycles without number plates.

Ambulances, fire brigades, and other official vehicles would be thoroughly checked to avoid any untoward incident and prevent any misuse of such vehicles for terrorist activity.

Through the official social media pages of traffic police and radio station 88.6, the citizens were also being provided with moment-to-moment information about the diversion points and traffic situation, she added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Police Social Media Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Saddar From Defence Day

Recent Stories

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

36 minutes ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

20 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

20 hours ago
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

20 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

22 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

22 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

22 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan