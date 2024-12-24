CTP Deploy 440 Traffic Wardens To Regulate Traffic On Christmas
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) have deployed over 440 Traffic Wardens and Inspectors to regulate traffic on city roads and control one-wheeling on Christmas.
According to a CTP spokesman, CTP have prepared a special traffic plan to be enforced on Christmas Day and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary.
CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima, have also formed special squads to control one-wheeling, he added.
A total 440 Traffic officials including circle Incharges, Inspectors, Traffic Wardens and Traffic Assistants have been deployed to maintain the flow of Traffic on city roads on Tuesday night and Dec 25.
The CTP teams would perform duties in the vicinity of churches and celebration sites on Christmas day.
Special squads would also be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on Christmas, he said adding, the motorists would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside churches.
As per the plan, parking sites have been established 100 yards away from all churches.
He informed that CTO has urged the motorists to cooperate with the traffic wardens so that traffic problems could be averted.
Recent Stories
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..
Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
33th parents day ceremony held in Cadets college Larkana4 minutes ago
-
DIG prisons cuts Christmas cake5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with two stolen motorcycles5 minutes ago
-
Railways plan to induct 80 High-Capacity freight Wagons this year5 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held5 minutes ago
-
Photography, painting exhibition held at ISA on Quaid Day14 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of poet Tanvir to be observed on Dec 2815 minutes ago
-
DCs get power of issuing arms repair licenses15 minutes ago
-
173,272 beneficiaries to get BISP payments on Thursday15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug dealer with 9920 grams charras15 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik extends Christmas greetings to Christians community15 minutes ago
-
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders16 minutes ago