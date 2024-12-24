Open Menu

CTP Deploy 440 Traffic Wardens To Regulate Traffic On Christmas

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) have deployed over 440 Traffic Wardens and Inspectors to regulate traffic on city roads and control one-wheeling on Christmas.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP have prepared a special traffic plan to be enforced on Christmas Day and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary.

CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima, have also formed special squads to control one-wheeling, he added.

A total 440 Traffic officials including circle Incharges, Inspectors, Traffic Wardens and Traffic Assistants have been deployed to maintain the flow of Traffic on city roads on Tuesday night and Dec 25.

The CTP teams would perform duties in the vicinity of churches and celebration sites on Christmas day.

Special squads would also be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on Christmas, he said adding, the motorists would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside churches.

As per the plan, parking sites have been established 100 yards away from all churches.

He informed that CTO has urged the motorists to cooperate with the traffic wardens so that traffic problems could be averted.

