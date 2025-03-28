CTP deploys 646 personnel on Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has devised a special traffic plan for Rawalpindi city to provide the best traffic facilities to the citizens on the occasion of Moon Night and Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the traffic plan, a total of 646 officers and employees including 10 DSPs, 138 inspectors, 498 traffic wardens and traffic assistants will perform special duty duties.

Spokesman CTP informed that on Moon Night, special duties of traffic police have been imposed on bazaars, markets, shopping malls and other important highways, while on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, special duties of traffic police have also been imposed on mosques, imambargahs, parks, rush points, important highways and other places where Eid prayers will be offered.

He further informed that more than 52 officers and warden have also been placed on duty at various public parks of the city.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Benish Fatima said that for security reasons, a close watch will be kept on vehicles and motorcycles with tinted windows, without registration, without number plates and strict legal action would be taken against them.

The CTO Rawalpindi further said that a special traffic plan has been prepared in Rawalpindi to provide all possible traffic facilities to the citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr.