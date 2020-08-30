UrduPoint.com
CTP Devise Plan For 11th Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 08:50 PM

CTP devise plan for 11th Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have devised plan to regulate traffic during 11th Muharram procession in the city.

According to traffic plan, all traffic proceeding towards the routes of the Muharram processions would be diverted to other routes.

The traffic would remain suspended on Peshawar Road, Masrial Road and Hali Road due to mourning procession at Choar Chowk.

While the traffic from Saddar towards Chairing Cross Westridge, APS school, Marble factory, IJP Road to Pirwadhi Road would be diverted to IJP road from Chairing Cross.

The traffic coming from Peshawar to Saddar would be diverted towards IJP Road, Carriage Factory, Passport Office, Bakeri Chowk and Transit Camp.

The traffic from Choar Chowk to Range Road would be completely banned while traffic coming from Misrayal to Choar Chowk would be diverted to Range Road.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles. The parking of vehicles, motorcycles and hand push carts along with route of procession of 11th Muharram has been banned.

Special squads comprising officers and traffic wardens have been assigned duties to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the mourners and the road users.

The CTP urged citizens to cooperate with the police and avoid unnecessary travel during these timings.

