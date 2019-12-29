CTP devise plan for New Year night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :City Traffic police has devised a plan to stop youngsters from one wheeling, and indulging in car stunts and dangerous activities on new year's night.

A special squad has been formed to arrest the law breakers and impounding their vehicles.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf said strict orders have been issued to arrest those involved in the activity.

As many as 300 traffic officials have been assigned to maintain flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, one wheeling goes on unnoticed on various roads of the city, where teenagers perform dangerous stunts.

One-wheelers are seen performing dangerous antics near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas and usually succeed in dodging thepolice deployed on various roads.

Despite efforts of the police to curb the activity, the deadly game continues unabatedly.