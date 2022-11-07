UrduPoint.com

CTP Devise Plan To Maintain Flow Of Traffic During Protest

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CTP devise plan to maintain flow of traffic during protest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has devised a special traffic plan to maintain flow of traffic during the protest on various highways by a political party.

According to CTP spokesman, traffic is being diverted to alternative routes due to the protest. The additional personnel have also been deployed along with diversion arrangements to keep the traffic flow at the protest sites.

Due to the Murree Road protest, traffic is being diverted from both sides to alternative routes.

The traffic is also being diverted from Gulzar e Quaid and Old Airport Road to alternative routes.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad had issued strict orders to all the officials, including the circle and sector in-charges, to maintain the flow of traffic during the protest.

He said that traffic wardens should maintain flow of traffic and provide all possible facilities to the road users. Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel to highways.

Citizens should also keep an extra time of 20 to 30 minutes to avoid any kind of problem.

