CTP devise plan to maintain traffic flow during Ramzan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday devised a comprehensive traffic plan for the Ramzan Sasta Bazaars to maintain traffic flow in the city.

Under the plan, 98 traffic police personnel have been deployed at various important locations to provide best traffic facilities to the motorists.

CTP has formed ten lifters squads to take action against the traffic violators and wrong parking at Sasta Bazaars, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

He further informed that arrangements were also being made to control the traffic mess at congested areas so that the citizens could reach their destinations within the shortest possible time.

More than 1.5 million vehicles and motorbikes have entered Chakri Road, Saddar and other commercial places, in view of which additional traffic police personnel have been deployed who are working hard to maintain the flow of traffic, he added.

The CTO said, traffic wardens have been directed to work with dedication and commitment to ensure traffic flow so that traffic jam could be averted.

He said that strict action would be taken against one wheeling and altered motorcycles would be impounded besides FIRs would also be registered against violators.