CTP devise traffic plan for 7th Muharram; 1552 cops, 280 volunteers to guard processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :1552 cops and 280 volunteers will provide security cover to 7th Muharram processions besides enhanced number of Traffic Wardens to be deployed on city roads to regulate traffic load.

City Traffic Police (CTP) have devised a traffic plan for longest mourning procession of the city to be taken out on 7th Muharram-ul-Harram from Sadiqabad.

District police have also finalized all the arrangements to provide foolproof security to the mourners.

According to a police spokesman, all the arrangements for the security of 7th Muharram procession have been finalized.

Strict monitoring of the procession would be conducted as Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras have been installed at the route of 7th Muharram procession. Total 52 processions would be taken out including nine of A category, 15 of B category and 28 of C category in Rawalpindi district. 1552 cops under the supervision of 24 Inspectors, 57 Sub-Inspectors, 100 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 280 volunteers would be deployed to ensure foolproof security of the mourners.

The mourners would only be allowed to join the procession from different entry points.

Quick Response Force would also be deployed for the protection of the mourners. Special contingents of commandos and police officials would be deployed on sensitive points.

Walk through gates would be installed for main mourning procession, he said adding, the police officials would use metal detectors along with the private guards of the Imam Bargahs and mourning procession managements. Every participant would be checked properly for the processions, he added.

According to the security plan formulated in this regard, aerial surveillance of 7th and Ashura processions would also be conducted.

Special checking of the route of the 7th Muharram procession would be completed before start of the procession and bomb disposal squad would clear the route.

The route of the main procession would be sealed completely.

According to Duty Officer CTP, Headquarter Muhammad Waseem, a comprehensive traffic plan had been formulated to secure the route of the procession of 7th Muharram-ul-Harram and facilitate the citizens.

He said, parking of vehicles and motorcycles would be banned along the route of the mourning procession while all traffic proceeding towards the route of the procession would be diverted to other routes.

He said, 134 Traffic Wardens, 41 Traffic Assistants under the supervision of three DSPs and seven Inspectors would be deployed in the city to keep the traffic flow smooth. A control room had also been set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation, he added.

Muhammad Wasim said that the mourning procession of 7th Muharram would appear from Sadiqabad at 8 PM and after passing through Transformer Chowk, Sadiqabad, Kuri Road, Ali Road, Chah Sultan, Glass Factory, Dhoke Hukamdad, Zafar-ul-Haq Road, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Dingi Khoei, Jamia Masjid Road culminate at Imambargah Qadeemi.

In order to provide security to the mourning procession, the traffic coming from Haji Chowk, Kuri Road, Chirah Road, Sadiqabad, ASF Headquarters, Gulistan Cinema, NBP Murree Road, Kohati Bazaar, Zafar-ul-Haq Road, Glass Factory, Dhoke Hukamdad, Mochi Bazaar, Himalton Chowk, Bansanwala Chowk, Purana Qila, Pull Shah Nazar, Pir Choha Road, Banni Chowk, Roshan Bakery Chowk would be diverted to alternative routes.

The Traffic Police Officers and Wardens had also been directed to block entry of vehicles on the route of the procession by erecting barricades and other hurdles, he said and informed that negligence on part of Traffic Police officials would not be tolerated and all out efforts would be made to facilitate the mourners and general public as well.