CTP devise traffic plan for 7th Muharram procession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :In order to facilitate the mourners and ensure security of 7th Muharram procession, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi would deploy enhanced number of Traffic Wardens on city roads to regulate traffic load.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Naveed Irshad, CTP have devised a traffic plan for biggest mourning procession of the city to be taken out on 7th Muharram-ul-Harram on August 6 after Maghrib prayer from Nashtar Street, Sadiqabad. The route of the main procession would be sealed completely.

The CTO said, parking of vehicles and motorcycles would be banned along the procession route while all traffic on the route would be diverted to other routes.

The CTO said, a control room has also been set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation.

He said that the mourning procession of 7th Muharram would start from Sadiqabad and after passing through Transformer Chowk, Sadiqabad, Kuri Road, Ali Road, Chah Sultan, Glass Factory, Dhoke Hukamdad, Zafar-ul-Haq Road, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Dingi Khoei, Jamia Masjid Road culminate at Imambargah Qadeemi.

In order to provide security to the procession, the traffic coming from Haji Chowk, Kuri Road, Chirah Road, Sadiqabad, Gulistan Cinema, NBP Murree Road, Kohati Bazaar, Zafar-ul-Haq Road, Glass Factory, Dhoke Hukamdad, Mochi Bazaar, Himalton Chowk, Bansanwala Chowk, Purana Qila, Pull Shah Nazar, Pir Choha Road, Banni Chowk and Roshan Bakery Chowk would be diverted to alternative routes.

The Traffic Police Officers and Wardens have also been directed to block entry of vehicles on the route of the procession by erecting barricades and other hurdles.

He said that negligence on part of Traffic Police officials would not be tolerated and all-out efforts should be made to facilitate the mourners and general public as well.

He informed that 200 personnel including 10 Inspectors, 149 Traffic Wardens and 37 Traffic Assistants would perform duties at route of the procession and diversion points.