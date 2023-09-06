CTP devise traffic plan for chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S)

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday has announced a traffic plan for the Chehlum procession for martyrs of Karbala on September 7

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday has announced a traffic plan for the Chehlum procession for martyrs of Karbala on September 7.

To manage traffic during the processions, over 250 traffic police personnel will be assigned special duties in Rawalpindi.

During the procession, traffic diversions will be put in place at 12 locations, including Liaquat Road (closed from DAV College Chowk to Fawara Chowk), City Saddar Road , Kashmiri Bazaar Road (from Nauliti Cinema to Fawara Chowk), Ganjmandi Road (from Ganjmandi Police Station Turn to Fawara Chowk), Bagh Sardaran Road (from Chungi Number 4 to Bansa Nawala Chowk), Banni Chowk (Circular Road, Warsak Khan Road, Kohati Bazaar), Iqbal Road (Committee Chowk to Fawara Chowk), Garden College Road (from Akbar International to New Muhallah), 5th Road (from Rahmanabad Train Mor to Degree College Chowk), 4th Road (Punjab Bank Golra Chowk to Kalma Tanki Chowk) and Asghar Mall Road (from Asghar Mall Train Mor to Degree College Chowk).

Additional personnel have been appointed to facilitate citizens and manage traffic on alternative routes. Traffic from Liaquat Bagh Chowk to Fawara Chowk will be diverted towards Gwalmandi Road, traffic from City Saddar Road to Fawara Chowk will be directed via Mohan Pura Road, traffic from Dhok Ratta to Fawara Chowk will be rerouted through Mohan Pura and Machli Mandi Roads.

Ganjmandi Road traffic heading to Fawara Chowk will take the route from Ganjmandi Police Station Turn to Hamilton Road.

Similarly, traffic from Pindora will be diverted through Chungi Number 4 to Asghar Mall Road, while Circular Road, Warsak Khan Road, and Kohati Bazaar traffic will be redirected via Main Morha on the way to Banni Chowk. Iqbal Road traffic will be rerouted from Committee Chowk to Main Murree Road, and Garden College Road traffic will be directed from Akbar International to New Muhallah. Traffic from 5th Road will be rerouted from Rahmanabad Train Mor to Degree College Chowk, 4th Road traffic will be directed from Punjab Bank Golra Chowk to Kalma Tanki Chowk, and Asghar Mall Road traffic will be diverted via Liaquat Road towards Degree College Chowk.

On this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan has instructed all DSPs and Inspectors to ensure the utmost vigilance during Chehlum of Karbala. He emphasized that traffic officers should fulfill their duties diligently and work in coordination with the district police to ensure the traffic on alternative routes.