CTP devise traffic plan for Pak, New Zealand Cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have devised a comprehensive traffic plan for Pakistan-New Zealand cricket matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Double Road Shamsabad.

More than 370 traffic police officers and traffic wardens have been deployed to maintain the flow of traffic during cricket matches.

Traffic will be temporarily diverted to alternative routes for a minimum time during the arrival and departure of cricket teams to the stadium, said a news release here on Tuesday.

Additional traffic personnel have been deployed to keep the flow of traffic. During the match, Stadium Road will be completely closed for traffic from both sides from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road.

For the convenience of cricket fans, parking facilities have been provided at 3 places, including Civil Aviation Ground Shaheen Chowk, Shahbaz Sharif Park near Shaheen Chowk and Graduate Degree College Satellite Town.

On the arrival of cricket teams to the stadium on Murree Road.

The double road from Faizabad will be temporarily closed, during which the traffic coming from Islamabad will be diverted from Faizabad to the expressway, while the traffic going from Rawalpindi to Islamabad could enter Islamabad using the 6th Road Syed Pur Road.

The traffic coming from Ghousia Chowk will be diverted towards Farooq Azam Road, Kurry Road.

Meanwhile, traffic coming from Islamabad 9th Avenue will be able to enter Rawalpindi through Faizabad Expressway and IJP Road through Pandora Chongi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pirwadhai Mor.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that during the cricket matches, awareness banners regarding alternative routes and parking will be displayed on the main highways of Rawalpindi for the convenience of the citizens and to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes to facilitate the citizens. Through the official social media pages of traffic police and radio station 88.6, the citizens will also get information about the diversion points and traffic situation.