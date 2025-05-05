CTP devise traffic plan for PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The City Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic plan for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The plan, in place from May 7 to May 13, aims to maintain traffic flow.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Benish Fatima said that more than 365 traffic police officers and traffic wardens will be on duty during the matches to manage traffic flow and provide assistance to the people.

The team were included 1 senior officer of traffic, 8 DSPs, 50 inspectors, and over 300 wardens and assistants.

To ensure smooth movement of cricket teams and fans, several road closures and alternative routes have been designated.

During the matches, Murree Road will be completely closed from Faizabad to Double Road turn during the arrival and departure of cricket teams.

Similarly, Traffic from Islamabad to Rawalpindi will be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway.

While, Traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad can use Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad, or 6th Road via Syedpur Road.

Vehicles from Ghausia Chowk will be diverted to Farooq Azam Road and kurry Road.

Stadium Road (9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road Turn) will be closed in both directions during match timings.

Although, Traffic from Islamabad's 9th Avenue can enter Rawalpindi via Faizabad Expressway, IJP Road, and routes like Pandora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pirwadhai Morr, and Chak Mad.

Traffic heading from Rawalpindi to Islamabad via Double Road and 9th Avenue can use Murree Road through Faizabad.

To reduce congestion near the stadium, five designated parking areas have been arranged.

The traffic police will display awareness banners across key roads in Rawalpindi. CTP will also provide live traffic updates through their official social media pages (@ctprwp) and FM radio stations.

CTO Benish Fatima urged the public to follow the traffic plan and use the alternative routes.

She emphasized that the cooperation of citizens was key to maintaining order and ensuring safety during the PSL matches.