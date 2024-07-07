CTP Devises Comprehensive Traffic Plan For Muharram
Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) has devised a comprehensive traffic plan for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone said here on Sunday that more than 1100 traffic wardens and their seniors would perform duty during Muharram and facilitate the commuters and travelers.
They would also take strict action against the violators of traffic rules and regulations as this violation not only causes traffic jam but in some cases also posed serious risks to the lives of the travelers.
He said that lady traffic wardens would also remain active in the field to control vehicular traffic especially during the time of mourning processions and majalis.
he said that a Traffic Control Room has also been established which would provide necessary guidance to the commuters and travelers for adoption of alternative routes in case of traffic rush or mourning procession. The people can contact the control room through helpline number 1915, he added.
He said that Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent 8 bazaars were closed for vehicular traffic. Therefore, the people should use alternative routes. They can also pick Rajbah Road from Chenab Chowk to GTS or Jinnah Colony Road from Chenab Chowk through Dairy Farm Mor to reach at Jail Road, he added.
