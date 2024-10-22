CTP Devises Traffic Plan For Pak-England Cricket Match
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has devised a special plan for maintaining smooth traffic flow on the city roads during the Pakistan-England Test cricket match scheduled to begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Some 370 traffic police personnel, including eight DSPs/Circle incharges, 40 inspectors/sector incharges and 318 wardens would be on roads to maintain traffic flow during the five-day match, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima said in a statement on Tuesday.
The CTO said additional personnel would be deployed to keep the traffic flowing on alternate routes during the movement of cricket teams.
The Murree Road, she said, would be completely closed from Faizabad to Double Road at the time of arrival and departure of the cricket teams from the stadium. During the time, the traffic coming from Islamabad to Rawalpindi would be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway, while the traffic from Rawalpindi would be able to enter Islamabad via Saidpur Road using 6th Road. Similarly, the traffic from Ghousia Chowk would be diverted to the Kurry Road via Farooq Azam Road.
She said during the match, the Stadium Road, from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road Turn, would remain fully closed for traffic. The traffic coming from Islamabad via 9th Avenue would be able to enter Rawalpindi through Expressway via Faizabad, and IJP Road from Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory and Pirwadhai Mor Chowk, while those going to 9th Avenue from Murree Road via Double Road would enter Islamabad from Faizabad.
The CTO said five spaces had been specified for parking of vehicles, from where the shuttle service arranged by the district administration would carry spectators to the stadium.
She said the CTP would display banners at different places for the awareness of people about alternate routes during the cricket match. The public could also get guidance in that regard from the CTP’s social media pages and FM radio station, she added.
Beenish urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police for smooth flow of traffic on city roads during the cricket match.
APP/mwc-ihn
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fading tradition: Jugglers struggle to keep art alive in South Punjab2 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts Mobile Food Testing Campaign in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Woman dies, two injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt implements minimum wage of Rs 37000 monthly for employees2 minutes ago
-
7th Intl Conference on Zoology begins at University of Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt plans to operate double-decker buses in Karachi: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Brick kiln sealed2 minutes ago
-
Absence of ministers lead to suspension of Senate proceedings11 minutes ago
-
Continuous learning essential for judicial officers: DG PJA11 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts stressed to solve traffic problems12 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates Athar Zahid for winning International Heavyweight Championship12 minutes ago
-
Tank administration provides prompt services under Awami Agenda12 minutes ago