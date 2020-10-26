CTP directs crackdown on inappropriate, unregistered number plates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi, Syed Ali Akbar on Monday directed to launch a crackdown on fancy, inappropriate, unregistered, bogus and tampered number plates at the motorcycles and vehicles.

In a statement issued here, he said cases would be registered against those who would use bogus and green number plates illegally, adding that those who tampered the number plates would be dealt with strictly.

The CTO also directed to take action against juvenile drivers and their vehicles must be impounded.

He urged parents not to hand over the keys of vehicles to the juvenile and youngsters.

He made it clear that strict action must be taken against violators.

CTP is making all out efforts to maintain traffic flow on city roads and traffic wardens have been directed to perform their duties dedicatedly, he added.