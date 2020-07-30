UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Directs To Take Action Against One Wheelers On Eid Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

CTP directs to take action against one wheelers on Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) to continue campaign against one wheelers on Eid-ul-Azha days and strict action would be taken against those involved this activity.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer, (CTO) Rawalpindi, Syed Akbar Ali said that strict orders have been issued to all traffic wardens, inspectors, deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in all sectors in this regard.

The motorcycles, especially prepared for one wheeling should be impounded. He said that arrangements were made to curb the activity, particularly at Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road, Ayub Park, and other areas to protect youngsters as the thrilling exercise is a leading cause of death and severe injuries to the riders.

The CTO said though the activity was already being checked by traffic officials deputed on the city roads but special arrangements have also been made to control rash and dangerous driving and one-wheeling in the city.

He said that one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but also a threat for other road users. He urged parents to play their role in curbing the activity as one-wheeling, rash and negligent driving were the main cause of fatal accidents.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi Wheeling Jhelum All Airport

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

46 minutes ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

46 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.