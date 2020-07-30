CTP directs to take action against one wheelers on Eid days

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) to continue campaign against one wheelers on Eid-ul-Azha days and strict action would be taken against those involved this activity.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer, (CTO) Rawalpindi, Syed Akbar Ali said that strict orders have been issued to all traffic wardens, inspectors, deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in all sectors in this regard.

The motorcycles, especially prepared for one wheeling should be impounded. He said that arrangements were made to curb the activity, particularly at Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road, Ayub Park, and other areas to protect youngsters as the thrilling exercise is a leading cause of death and severe injuries to the riders.

The CTO said though the activity was already being checked by traffic officials deputed on the city roads but special arrangements have also been made to control rash and dangerous driving and one-wheeling in the city.

He said that one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but also a threat for other road users. He urged parents to play their role in curbing the activity as one-wheeling, rash and negligent driving were the main cause of fatal accidents.