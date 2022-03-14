UrduPoint.com

CTP Directs Traffic Wardens To Lift Vehicles Parked Wrongly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 07:56 PM

CTP directs traffic wardens to lift vehicles parked wrongly

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads issued 12,705 challan tickets to the drivers of vehicles parked in a wrong way in February 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads issued 12,705 challan tickets to the drivers of vehicles parked in a wrong way in February 2022.

According to police spokesman, a grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding, awareness banners had also been displayed in this regard at important city roads.

Traffic Wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said that orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree road, Airport road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Raja Bazar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated. Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also present to pick up vehicles parked wrongly, he added.

He said, wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess particularly in Raja Bazar, College Road, Murree road and other roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Sadiqabad Rawalpindi February Market All Airport

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates peo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates people on Punjab Culture Day

24 seconds ago
 PTI to hold public meeting at D-Chowk on March 27: ..

PTI to hold public meeting at D-Chowk on March 27: Ali Nawaz Awan

26 seconds ago
 NMU organizes training workshop on Fistula

NMU organizes training workshop on Fistula

27 seconds ago
 PTI conveys its workers to start preparations for ..

PTI conveys its workers to start preparations for March 27 historic rally: Aamer ..

29 seconds ago
 Punjab Cultural Day celebrated in Bahawalpur

Punjab Cultural Day celebrated in Bahawalpur

30 seconds ago
 Zaidi for increase municipal resources to make KMC ..

Zaidi for increase municipal resources to make KMC financially stable

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>