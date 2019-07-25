CTP directs wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic during rains

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf has issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic during rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf has issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic during rains

On Thursday, he said additional staff was deployed at Airport, Murree road, Mall raod, Peshwar road, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhi, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala road, Dhoke Syedan, Masrail road, Chungi No 22, Jhelum road and other important roads to avoid a traffic mess during rain.

The CTO said cash reward and commendatory certificates would be awarded to those traffic officials who perform their duties with responsibility, adding that the DSPs and sector in-charges have also been directed to issue continuous instructions for maintaining a smooth traffic flow during rains.

He said CTP has put in place effective parking measures besides taking action against encroachers.

He urged the citizens to lodge their complaints on traffic police helpline 051-9272839, 051-9272616 or get guidance during driving.