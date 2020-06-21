CTP distributes food among daily wage workers after lockdown situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi distributed food among daily wage, hawkers and poor people after the Smart Lockdown situation at police chowki located in Murree Road here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

According to a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Akbar appealed the philanthropists to come forward and help the deserving people.

He, however, directed the traffic wardens to arrest the professional beggars, saying, the strict action must be taken against such elements who were cheating the general public.

The CTO said there was no need to be worry, urging the masses that wearing masks and gloves as a precaution against coronavirus.

He also directed them to wash hands, do not touch your face and maintain social distance. The CTO hoped that fight against coronavirus would be won by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).