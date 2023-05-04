UrduPoint.com

CTP Distributes Free Helmets Among Motorcyclists; Warns Action From Next Week

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 11:40 AM

CTP distributes free helmets among motorcyclists; warns action from next week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) in a bid to encourage use of helmets by motorcyclists distributed free helmets among the riders and warned strict action against violators from next week.

Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan, SSP Investigation Shahzada Kokab Farooq and other officers distributed helmets among the riders and advised them to use it for their own safety.

It is to mention here that the traffic police issued challan tickets to as many as 47,632 motorcyclists in the provincial capital during the month of April for not using helmets.

