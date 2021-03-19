CTP donates blood in memory of martyred Mian Imran

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police CTP Rawalpindi on Friday donated blood in memory of Inspector Mian Imran Abbas Shaheed at Police Line Headquarters Hospital.

According to police spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, donated blood for martyred SHO Mian Imran Abbas Shaheed at DSP Masood Shaheed Hospital Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi.

Blood was donated to Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society to pay homage to the victim.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi said that the purpose of donating blood was to save the lives of children suffering from thalassemia.

He further said that Rawalpindi Police was performing their duties to protect the lives and property of the people.

He also appealed to the citizens to go ahead and donate more blood for the lives of children with thalassemia.