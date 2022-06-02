CTP drive against motorcyclists without helmet underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad on Thursday urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety.

The CTO in a statement said that motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents, adding that traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of any accident. "Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death", he added.

CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of the road users.

On the other hand, City Traffic Police had issued hundreds of challan tickets and also imposed fine on the motorcyclists for not wearing helmet. The CTP also impounded a number of motorbikes in different police stations over violation.