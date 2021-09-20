CTP driving licensing branch facilitates 17,516 citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Licensing Branch of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi and all the Khidmat Marakaz are at the forefront of serving the citizens where 17,516 applicants had been facilitated during August.

In-charge Licensing Branch Azmat Hayat told that on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, strict implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures issued by Punjab government was being ensured.

He informed that the CTP Headquarters Licensing Branch and Six Khidmat Marakaz of the district facilitated 17,516 citizens and provided different licensing services. Around 12,897 driving learner permits were issued during the last month besides 1,493 new licenses and 2,584 old licenses were also renewed.

He further informed that 70 duplicate licenses were issued to the applicants. As many as, 264 driving licenses of other districts were also renewed here besides endorsement of 110 licenses, he informed.

He further said that CTP made 38 international driving licenses during August. Computerized driving licenses were issued under a transparent procedure, he said.

Computerized test of signals while driving test of the applicant is taken through video automated system, he said adding, biometric verification facility helps in identification of criminal record holders.

He further said that drivers are the protectors of their own lives and the lives of others, therefore driving licenses are being issued only to the citizens who fulfill the merit.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal advised the citizens to directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

He informed that manual file system was eliminated and CTP launched one window operation system to facilitate the applicants.

The CTO said that CTP was making all-out efforts to facilitate the citizens while the licensing services had also been provided at Khidmat Markaz and 15 Liaquat Bagh Center.

Mazhar Iqbal said that in order to ensure merit and transparency in the driving license branch, monitoring is being conducted through computerized cameras.

He directed the officers to provide maximum facilities to the citizens and ensure the presence of In-charge licensing on the occasion of driving test.