CTP driving licensing branch facilitates 18,153 citizens in July

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi facilitated 18,153 citizens and provided various services including learner driving permits, new licenses, renewal of expired driving licenses, duplicate licenses, endorsement of licenses, international licenses and renewal of licenses issued by other districts of the province in the month ofJuly.

According to In charge Licensing Branch Saqib Rizwan, the licensing branch on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, finalized all the arrangements to facilitate the applicants at CTP office and the branch was working adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

He informed that the branch issued 14,165 learner driving permits besides 554 new licenses while 3053 expired licenses were renewed.

64 duplicate licenses were also issued during last month while 45 driving license were endorsed.

The CTP issued 17 international driving licenses and renewed 255 licenses of other districts during the period, he added.

The CTP on the directives of CTO had finalized arrangements for issuance of driving licenses under one window operation and now the applicant can apply for the driving license presenting original national identity card, he said adding, now there is no requirement of driving license file, driving tickets and photos of the applicant.

He said, the CTP was making all out efforts to provide facilities to the citizens and providing driving learning permit, driving license and other such facilities under One-Window Facilitation Center.

The computerized driving licenses were being issued under a transparent procedure, he said and advised the citizens to directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard to avoid any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

He said citizens could contact free help line 1915 of CTP to get any information and guidance.