CTP driving licensing branch facilitates 19,077 citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi facilitated 19,077 citizens and provided various services including learner driving permits, new licenses, renewal of expired driving licenses, duplicate licenses, endorsement of licenses, international licenses and renewal of licenses issued by other districts of the province in June.

According to in-charge Licensing Branch Azmat Hayat, the licensing branch on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, made all out efforts to facilitate the applicants at CTP Headquarters and at special counters established at 'Khidmat Marakaz' in different tehsils of the district.

He said that the branch issued 13,964 learner driving permits besides 1,542 new licenses while 3,036 expired licenses were renewed.

57 duplicate licenses were also issued during last month while 102 driving license were endorsed.

The CTP issued 56 international driving licenses and renewed 320 licenses of other districts during the period, he added.

The CTP on the directives of CTO had finalized arrangements for issuance of driving licenses under one window operation and now the applicants can apply for the driving license presenting original national identity card, he said adding that now there is no requirement of driving license file, driving tickets and photos of the applicant.

He said, the CTP was providing driving learning permit, driving license and other such facilities under One-Window Facilitation Center.

The computerized driving licenses were being issued under a transparent procedure, he said and advised the citizens to directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard to avoid any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

He said citizens could contact free help line 1915 of CTP to get any information and guidance.

