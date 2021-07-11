CTP driving licensing branch facilitates 19,077 citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi facilitated 19,077 citizens and provided various services including learner driving permits, new licenses, renewal of expired driving licenses, duplicate licenses, endorsement of licenses, international licenses and renewal of licenses issued by other districts of the province in June.

According to In charge Licensing Branch Azmat Hayat, the licensing branch on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, made all-out efforts to facilitate the applicants at CTP Headquarters and at special counters established at 'Khidmat Marakaz' in different tehsils of the district.

He informed that the branch issued 13,964 learner driving permits besides 1,542 new licenses while 3,036 expired licenses were renewed. 57 duplicate licenses were also issued during last month while 102 driving licenses were endorsed.

The CTP issued 56 international driving licenses and renewed 320 licenses of other districts during the period, he added.

The CTP, on the directives of CTO, had finalized arrangements for the issuance of driving licenses under one window operation and now the applicant can apply for the driving license presenting an original national identity card, he said adding, now there is no requirement of driving license file, driving tickets and photos of the applicant.

He said the CTP was providing driving learning permits, driving licenses and other such facilities under One-Window Facilitation Center.

The computerized driving licenses were being issued under a transparent procedure, he said and advised the citizens to directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard to avoid any difficulty regarding the issuance of driving license.

He said citizens could contact free help line 1915 of CTP to get any information and guidance.