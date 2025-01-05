CTP Driving School empowering women under ‘Women on Wheels Program’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Driving School of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO), Beenish Fatima is empowering women under ‘Women on Wheels Program’ as over 1258 female learners were given training in 2024.

Total 2,796 citizens including 1258 female and 1538 male were given training in CTP Driving School last year while 112 women also got training to drive bikes and scooters under the ‘Women on Wheels Program.’

In addition to purchasing four new bike/scooters for the women on Wheels Program in 2024, the CTP Rawalpindi also appointed female instructors for the first time in the driving training school.

According to CTO Rawalpindi, CTP have also introduced modern driving simulator for the first time in CTP Headquarters to train the learners.

She informed that a modern driving simulator with necessary components such as gear, clutch, accelerator, steering wheel and brake was introduced for the first time in the driving training school of CTP Rawalpindi.

The simulator allows the learners to immerse themselves in a complete road-driving experience.

The CTP are trying to ensure the use of modern technology to provide the best driving training to the citizens. Through, the driving simulator, those learning to drive will be able to practice driving in different situations without any danger, she said adding, this modern simulator will not only provide awareness of traffic rules but will also provide training on correct response in difficult and emergency situations.

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi are utilizing all available resources and taking action in accordance with the law against the traffic rules violators while 848,000 challans slips were issued in 2024.

Beenish Fatima said that uninterrupted flow of traffic and facilitation of the road users are top priorities of CTP.

Talking about the performance of CTP during 2024, she said that Traffic Police issued a total of more than 848,000 challans on violations of traffic rules and imposed fines of amounting to Rs 490 million, while 2,874 cases were also registered on severe traffic rules violations.

The CTO while giving the annual performance figures said that during 2024, over 17,654 challans were issued on one-way violations, 56,314 for negligent and careless driving, 48,226 on disrupting the flow of traffic, 68,507 on lane violation, 162,982 for driving without licenses and 15,813 challans were issued to smoke emitting vehicles. 163 vehicles were impounded in different police stations, 22,149 underage drivers were penalized, 49,591 bikers were imposed fines for driving without safety helmets and 162,982 for driving without licenses.

Similarly, 49,591 two-wheelers were imposed fines for one wheeling and 6,552 for wrong parking. Over 46,751 vehicles parked in no parking areas were removed by lifters, 76,012 vehicles were challaned for using unauthorized number plates, 3,480 school vans were challaned and 179 impounded in different police stations under the ongoing campaign regarding school van safety.

Beenish Fatima informed that 40,985 challans were issued in 2024 under a special campaign launched against unfit public service vehicles, while 1,811 underage drivers were also detained in different police stations.

She urged the citizens to follow the traffic rules which would help ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads and reduction of road accidents.

The CTO said that the education wing of CTP is fully active and trying to create awareness among the public about traffic rules.

Throughout the year, 280 awareness lectures were organized besides 38 traffic walks. 190 FM radio awareness programs were also aired and 295 awareness banners were also displayed at different places.

CTP Rawalpindi issued 108,796 new licenses while providing 310,340 licensing and related services to the citizens, the CTO informed adding, over 174,744 driving learning permits were also issued in 2024.

She further said that 22,261 old licenses were renewed besides issuing 3,421 international driving licenses. 952 endorsement licenses and 166 duplicate licenses were also made.

/395