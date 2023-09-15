Open Menu

CTP Education Wing Educates Students Of Private School

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CTP Education Wing educates students of private school

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The students of a private school were educated and trained here on Friday on road safety rules in a program held by the Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP).

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Tamoor Khan informed that the CTP was educating the citizens including the students of schools, colleges, and universities, and also distributing awareness pamphlets among the road users.

The CTO further said that traffic education was too important for students as it would make them responsible citizens having a good civic sense.

He added that it would also enable the students to learn their responsibilities as road users.

The CTO said the number of vehicles and motorbikes in Rawalpindi was increasing with each day passing and, therefore, maintaining the traffic flow had become a big challenge.

To achieve this goal, Tamoor Khan said the CTP was working in different areas. One of which is road safety education and awareness programs, he added.

The CTO said the CTP Education Wing was visiting schools, colleges, universities, and other places to highlight the importance of road safety.

Related Topics

Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

2 minutes ago
 Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Sha ..

Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf for World Cup

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangla ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Rac ..

Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Race in collaboration with Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int ..

Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int’l peace: Masood

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for ..

Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final agains ..

3 hours ago
Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, ..

Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, heads to global stage

3 hours ago
 Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches ..

Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches Executive MBA programme in UAE

3 hours ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in J ..

ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in Judicial Complex vandalism case

4 hours ago
 ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop d ..

ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop date palm cultivation, producti ..

4 hours ago
 Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan