CTP Education Wing educates students of private school

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The students of a private school were educated and trained here on Friday on road safety rules in a program held by the Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP).

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Tamoor Khan informed that the CTP was educating the citizens including the students of schools, colleges, and universities, and also distributing awareness pamphlets among the road users.

The CTO further said that traffic education was too important for students as it would make them responsible citizens having a good civic sense.

He added that it would also enable the students to learn their responsibilities as road users.

The CTO said the number of vehicles and motorbikes in Rawalpindi was increasing with each day passing and, therefore, maintaining the traffic flow had become a big challenge.

To achieve this goal, Tamoor Khan said the CTP was working in different areas. One of which is road safety education and awareness programs, he added.

The CTO said the CTP Education Wing was visiting schools, colleges, universities, and other places to highlight the importance of road safety.