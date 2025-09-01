CTP Ensures Smooth Traffic Flow Amid Rainfall
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 11:47 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) have made sufficient arrangements to maintain traffic flow during rain. The wardens were not only performing their official duties but also assisting citizens and vehicles at multiple points.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Farhan Aslam, instructed all supervisory officers to remain visibly active in the field and work diligently to keep traffic moving during the wet spell. He confirmed that additional personnel had been deployed at underpasses and key thoroughfares to prevent congestion and facilitate commuters.
The CTO also directed circle officers to maintain close coordination with WASA authorities to expedite drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas. Furthermore, wardens were told to respond swiftly to citizens’ calls for assistance.
Highlighting safety precautions, CTO Farhan Aslam urged both citizens and traffic wardens to avoid going near electric poles and other installations during rainfall, stressing that preventive care was essential to avoid mishaps.
