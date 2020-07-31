CTP evolve strategy to check wheelie, zigzag driving during Eid holidays

City Traffic Police have evolved a strategy to control wheelie, rash driving, zigzag driving and tricks driving during Eidul Azha holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police have evolved a strategy to control wheelie, rash driving, zigzag driving and tricks driving during Eidul Azha holidays.

Over 100 special traffic squads have been constituted which would ensure patrolling on roads and apprehend the violators.

City Traffic Officer Sardar Asif said here Friday that strict legal action would be taken on traffic violations and motorcycles would be impounded.

He said that all steps were being taken to control road accidents and safety of human lives.

He said that special traffic control room had been set up at trafficpolice headquarter for the assistance of citizens.

The people can seek necessary guidance by calling at helpline-1915.